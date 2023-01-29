14,837 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UNH opened at $486.05 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.73 and a 200-day moving average of $523.42. The stock has a market cap of $454.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

