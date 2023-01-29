1,581 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 123.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

