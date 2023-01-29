25,990 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of SBGI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
