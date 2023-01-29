5,675 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Stock Down 1.3 %

Leidos stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

