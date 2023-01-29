7,036 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,390 shares of company stock worth $59,027,155. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.68. 217,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,837. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.