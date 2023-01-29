7,036 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,390 shares of company stock worth $59,027,155. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
