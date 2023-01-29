8,110 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,524. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

