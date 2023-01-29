Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

