ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $18,378.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00216592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018613 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,239.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.