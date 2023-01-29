Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Buys Shares of 209 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:AVB traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 835,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.