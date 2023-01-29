Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 4.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.7 %

GWRE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $103.11.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

