Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,594 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Arrow Financial accounts for about 0.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

