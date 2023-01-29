Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Reduces Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for approximately 14.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Camping World worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. 1,565,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,440. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

