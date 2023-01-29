Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day moving average of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

