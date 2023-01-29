Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005154 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.87 million and approximately $376,986.68 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,787 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

