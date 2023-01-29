aelf Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $101.48 million and $8.59 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001900 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

