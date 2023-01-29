Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $13,291,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $13,414,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 104,330 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,866. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

