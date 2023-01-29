Aidi Finance (BSC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $60.07 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

