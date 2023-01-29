Aion Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $17.26 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00236186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057252 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

