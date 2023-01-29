Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $65.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00088385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026001 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,612,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,414,514 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.