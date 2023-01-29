Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $71.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00086649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,612,305 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,414,145 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

