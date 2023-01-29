Algorand Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $70.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00087939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00058228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,612,468 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,414,308 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.