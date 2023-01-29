Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $199,980.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.5 %

ALSN stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

