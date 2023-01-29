Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.15

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $154.00 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.01368415 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007794 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015422 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.54 or 0.01633865 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.