Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Up 32.8% in January

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 140,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,775. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

