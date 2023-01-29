Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Update

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,490,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 22,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

ATUS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,538. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 916.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 208,261 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

