Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

