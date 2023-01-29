American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 10.5 %

AXP traded up $16.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.31. 13,997,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

