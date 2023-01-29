American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 10,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,888. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth $82,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

