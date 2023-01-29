American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 10,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,888. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
