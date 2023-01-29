Amp 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.65 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Amp has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $175.62 million and $4.65 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00402554 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.61 or 0.28256330 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00567341 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.