Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $578,477.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

AMPY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 273,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $349.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.47. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. Research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

