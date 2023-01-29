Analysts Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms have commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

