Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target at $78.18

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.18.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

