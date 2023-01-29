Analyzing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MercadoLibre and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 10 0 2.91 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,291.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Rightscorp.

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 2.80% 17.11% 2.43% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Rightscorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $9.67 billion 6.36 $83.30 million $5.37 227.42 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America. Its products provide a mechanism for buying, selling, and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

