Andrew Coombs Purchases 25,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($26,309.27).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 2.2 %

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.07) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.10. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.20 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sirius Real Estate

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.52) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.