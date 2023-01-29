Apollo Currency (APL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $599,579.88

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $599,579.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00087347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00058143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

