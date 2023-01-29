ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 104,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 792,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

