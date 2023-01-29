Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,054,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.