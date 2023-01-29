Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 678,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $83.23 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.