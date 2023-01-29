Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,498 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

