Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,596 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,066.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 1,138,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.89 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

