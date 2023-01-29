Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.37) to €2.90 ($3.15) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.91) to €2.00 ($2.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.52.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AANNF stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.