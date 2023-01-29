Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) Senior Officer Sells C$10,920.00 in Stock

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) Senior Officer Clinton John Swemmer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$10,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,696.

Clinton John Swemmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Clinton John Swemmer sold 4,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$1,160.00.

ASND stock remained flat at C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 59,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,453. Ascendant Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$32.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.45 price target (up previously from C$0.35) on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

