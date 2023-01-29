ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €660.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($817.39) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ASML Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.