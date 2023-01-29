Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ATO opened at $115.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.