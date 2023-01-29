Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.41.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

