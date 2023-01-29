BakeryToken Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00399205 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.84 or 0.28020205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00572026 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

