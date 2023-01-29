Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 146,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

