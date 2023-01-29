Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BANR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

