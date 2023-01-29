Bao Finance Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $3,775.85 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00399205 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.84 or 0.28020205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00572026 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

