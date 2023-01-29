Barclays Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,464.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,947.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

